Halak allowed four goals on 21 shots Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.

The veteran netminder was making his first start since April 3 and was unable to nail down a 2-1 lead in the third period. Halak has been roughed up to the tune of an .843 save percentage over his last four appearances -- although he's won two of them -- and has likely fallen behind rookie Jeremy Swayman on the Boston depth chart behind No. 1 starter Tuukka Rask.