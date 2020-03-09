Halak will patrol the blue paint for Friday's road clash with Buffalo, Mike Loftus of The Patriot Ledger reports.

Halak appears to have steadied the ship in his last two outings after giving up three goals on eight shots in a relief appearance versus Vancouver on Feb. 22. In those two contests, the Slovakian netminder has posted a 1.94 GAA and .940 save percentage in a pair of wins.