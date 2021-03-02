Tinordi worked on the Bruins' third defensive pairing along with Connor Clifton at Tuesday's practice.

Tinordi, who was claimed off waivers by the Bruins on Saturday, is thus in line to make his debut with the team Wednesday night against the Capitals. The 29-year-old didn't record a point in seven games for the Predators this season, but the 6-foot-6, 205-pounder will add some needed size and physicality to a Boston blue line corps that's currently missing Kevan Miller (knee) and Jeremy Lauzon (hand).