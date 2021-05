Lauzon (hand) skated Friday and his status for the start of the Bruins' second-round series against the Islanders will be determined Saturday.

Lauzon last suited up May 15 and he's progressed to the point where he's viewed as a game-day call for Saturday's Game 1 at TD Garden. If Lauzon is available for the contest, he'd be in line to work on the Bruins' third defensive pairing with Connor Clifton, while Jarred Tinordi would return to reserve status.