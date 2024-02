Lauzon scored a goal, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added five hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Lauzon and Colton Sissons set each other up for empty-netters within the final three minutes of the game. This was Lauzon's first multi-point effort of the campaign. The 26-year-old defenseman has seen steady bottom-four usage this season, racking up 11 points, 68 shots on net, 74 PIM, 269 hits and 83 blocked shots through 57 appearances.