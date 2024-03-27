Lauzon produced an assist and one blocked shot in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

After missing the last three games due to a lower body injury, Lauzon remained in his regular spot on the second pairing with partner Luke Schenn. Lauzon finished with an assist, four hits, one blocked shot and a minus-1 rating in 20:33 of ice time. This was only the third point for Lauzon in the month of March. While he plays top-four minutes for the Predators, the 26-year old cannot be relied upon for producing points, especially since he does not see power-play time.