Lauzon notched an assist, two shots on goal, six hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 4.

Lauzon snapped a 13-game point drought when he set up Mark Jankowski's first-period tally. The 27-year-old Lauzon continues to play in a bottom-four role as a physical presence rather than a scoring threat. He has 19 hits, seven blocked shots and four PIM over four playoff contests after posting 14 points, 388 hits, 111 blocks and 98 PIM over 79 regular-season appearances.