Lauzon is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Lauzon has picked up 13 points and leads the NHL with a whopping 327 hits through 68 games this year, so this is a big loss for the Predators. With Lauzon and Spencer Stastney (upper body) both week-to-week, Tyson Barrie will likely see regular usage for the foreseeable future.