Lauzon (lower body) will be a game-time decision against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

Lauzon looks poised to return from a three-game absence due to his lower-body issue. Prior to his absence, the 26-year-old defenseman was mired in an 11-game goal brought during which he managed just two helpers and 21 shots while dishing out 58 hits. If Lauzon does play Tuesday, Marc Del Gaizo will likely head back to AHL Milwaukee.