Lauzon recorded his ninth point of the season with an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues. He also added seven hits, four penalty minutes and a pair of blocked shots.

If your league counts the aforementioned peripheral stat categories and you had the foresight to start Lauzon on this night, well done -- you were justly rewarded. Lauzon isn't much of a fantasy factor these days, but once in awhile all the stars line up and he pays off. For now, he continues to skate mainly on the Preds' bottom defensive pairing with Alexandre Carrier.