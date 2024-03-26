Lauzon (lower body) is expected to play versus the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site reports.
Lauzon missed three games with the injury. He'll return to a second-pairing role alongside Luke Schenn. Lauzon has two assists and 58 hits over his last 11 outings.
More News
-
Predators' Jeremy Lauzon: Game-time call for Tuesday•
-
Predators' Jeremy Lauzon: Deemed week-to-week•
-
Predators' Jeremy Lauzon: Grabs two points late in win•
-
Predators' Jeremy Lauzon: Stuffs stat sheet Saturday•
-
Predators' Jeremy Lauzon: Lone tally in loss•
-
Predators' Jeremy Lauzon: Registers assist in win•