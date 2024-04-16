Swayman stopped 23 of 24 shots in Monday's 2-0 loss to Washington.

Swayman was excellent Monday, holding the Caps to a John Carlson goal in the first period. However, the Bruins could generate only 16 shots on offense in an eventual 2-0 shutout loss. The 25-year-old netminder has dropped consecutive starts after winning three of his prior four outings. With Linus Ullmark likely to start in Boston's season finale Tuesday, Swayman will wrap up the regular season at 25-10-8 with a .916 save percentage and 2.53 GAA.