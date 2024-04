Swayman was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports, indicating he will guard the road net Saturday versus Toronto in Game 4.

Swayman is coming off a 28-save performance in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over the Maple Leafs in Game 3. He has stopped 63 of 66 shots en route to a 2-0 record in the opening round of the postseason. If the Bruins emerge victorious Saturday, the team can take a 3-1 stranglehold in the best-of-seven series.