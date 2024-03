Swayman is in the starter's crease at morning practice, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com, and is expected to protect the visiting net in Washington on Saturday.

The Bruins continue to rotate Swayman and Linus Ullmark and Saturday marks Swayman's turn in goal. Swayman is 23-8-8 with a 2.58 GAA and a .916 save percentage. He will face the Capitals, who are averaging 2.71 goals, 28th in the league.