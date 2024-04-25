Swayman made 28 saves Wednesday in Game 3's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

After a scoreless first period, Swayman got beaten by Matthew Knies in the second frame and Tyler Bertuzzi in the third, but Brad Marchand and the Bruins took control in the final 20 minutes. Boston has maintained its goalie rotation to begin the playoffs, which should put Linus Ullmark between the pipes for Game 4 on Saturday, but Swayman is making a case to take over the full-time job by going 2-0 and allowing only three goals on 66 shots in his first two outings.