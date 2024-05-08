Swayman was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, putting him on track to guard the road goal in Wednesday's Game 2 versus Florida.

Swayman was exceptional in Monday's Game 1, turning aside 38 of 39 shots en route to a convincing 5-1 win. As long as the 25-year-old netminder continues to play at this level, it seems unlikely coach Jim Montgomery will go back to the rotation between Swayman and Linus Ullmark he utilized to open the Bruins' first-round series versus Toronto.