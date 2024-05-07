Swayman stopped 38 of 39 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 1 of the second round.

A turnover led to the Panthers' lone goal in the second period, which was scored by Matthew Tkachuk. Swayman was otherwise stellar again, as he allowed a single goal for the fourth time in seven playoffs outings. His other three starts have seen him give up just two tallies each time. Swayman is 5-2 with a 1.42 GAA and a .955 save percentage this postseason, and he should be considered a near lock to start in Game 2 on Wednesday.