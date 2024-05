Swayman will get the starting nod for Game 3 at home against the Panthers on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

After stopping 38 shots in a dominant Game 1 victory, Swayman couldn't make it through the entirety of Game 2. He was yanked after coughing up four goals on 23 shots. Still, the Bruins will go back to him for an eighth consecutive game. Over his last seven contests, Swayman has gone 4-3-0 over those last seven appearances despite registering a terrific .937 save percentage.