Swayman stopped 18 of 20 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals.

Swayman faced very few shots over the course of the contest but had to be sharp in overtime as he kicked aside all four sent his way. The Bruins ended up victorious in the shootout and Swayman ended the night with an even .900 save percentage. The 25-year-old netminder continues to alternate games with Linus Ullmark so managers need to continue to watch who will be between the pipes for each upcoming game.