Swayman was handed the loss Wednesday in Game 2 against the Panthers after allowing four goals on 23 shots before he was replaced by Linus Ullmark early in the third period.

Swayman blanked Florida in the first period before surrendering three goals in the second, including a Gustav Forsling tally with just two seconds left in the frame. Swayman would give up a fourth goal 1:28 into the third before he was replaced by Ullmark. It's the first time in eight postseason starts that Swayman's allowed more than two goals -- he still sports an impressive .942 save percentage with a 1.81 GAA. Swayman had earned the primary starting job in the postseason after splitting the workload with Ullmark for most of the year, though the Bruins may elect to make a change prior to Friday's Game 3.