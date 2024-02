Boqvist managed an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Boqvist has two goals and four assists over his last six games despite playing on the fourth line for most of that span. The 25-year-old forward has only ever found modest success at the NHL level, so this recent hot stretch is unlikely to last. He's up to nine points, 29 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-10 rating through 25 outings this season.