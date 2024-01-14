Boqvist produced an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Boqvist has two points over his last three games, accounting for all of his offense in seven contests at the NHL level this season. He set up the first of Charlie McAvoy's two tallies in this game. Boqvist has been listed on the top line recently, but he rarely sees much more than middle-six usage -- his 13:59 of ice time Saturday was his season high. The 25-year-old has added seven shots on net, four hits, four PIM and a plus-4 rating so far.