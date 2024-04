Boqvist notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 1.

Boqvist had one goal over his last 11 regular-season appearances. Beyond that the 25-year-old was limited to 14 points, 51 shots on net and 71 hits over 47 contests this season. He'll likely see most of his minutes in a fourth-line role during the playoffs, but Boqvist is not guaranteed a spot in the lineup.