Boqvist scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Boqvist picked up his first goal and point in the NHL this season with his second-period tally. The 25-year-old has often moved between the NHL and AHL depending on the Bruins' need for extra forward depth. He's added three shots on goal, four PIM, a plus-2 rating and two hits through five appearances in his first campaign with the team after four years in New Jersey.