Boqvist logged an assist in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

Boqvist set up a Trent Frederic tally in the second period. With four points over his last three games, Boqvist has been a steady depth scorer in a bottom-six role. The 25-year-old forward has seven points, 24 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-8 rating over 22 appearances. He should remain in a fourth-line role at least until Jakub Lauko (upper body) is ready to return.