Nordstrom scored his third goal of the postseason in a 3-2 overtime loss to St. Louis in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday.

With the game tied 1-1 midway through the first period, Nordstrom scored to give Boston a 2-1 lead. While the hosts would go on to lose Wednesday night's affair, it was nonetheless a positive performance for the fourth-line winger, with Nordstrom recording a team-high five blocks and breaking out of a goal-scoring slump that had reached 11 games.