Nordstrom penned a one-year deal with KHL club CSKA Moscow on Friday.

Nordstrom appeared in 44 games for the Flames this season, in which he recorded one goal on 46 shots and six assists, so it's a little surprising to see him jumping to the KHL. Selected by the Blackhawks in the third round of the 2010 NHL Draft, the 29-year-old center has played in 44 NHL games for Chicago, Carolina, Boston and Calgary, tallying 32 goals along the way.