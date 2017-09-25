Play

Szwarz was placed on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to AHL Providence on Monday.

Szwarz was given a solid look during Boston's training camp, though ultimately he'll start 2017-18 with Providence. The 26-year-old winger enjoyed his best professional season in 2016-17, tallying 54 points in 65 AHL games, though he remains an unlikely candidate to be recalled to Boston throughout the course of the coming campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories