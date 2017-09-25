Szwarz was placed on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to AHL Providence on Monday.

Szwarz was given a solid look during Boston's training camp, though ultimately he'll start 2017-18 with Providence. The 26-year-old winger enjoyed his best professional season in 2016-17, tallying 54 points in 65 AHL games, though he remains an unlikely candidate to be recalled to Boston throughout the course of the coming campaign.