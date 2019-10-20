The Senators re-assigned Szwarz to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Szwarz got the call with Artem Anisimov (lower body) forced to miss last Monday's game, but was unable to provide a point in three games. The 28-year-old only averaged 4:55 of ice time in his time, so it's likely he wasn't going to make a huge difference from a fantasy perspective. With his demotion, look for a banged up Senators' forward group to get someone back for Monday's road game against the Stars.