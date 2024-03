Brazeau scored his fifth goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

That's now the third straight game with a goal for Brazeau, who got Boston on the board midway through the third period with a nifty move to his backhand around Samuel Ersson. The 26-year-old is quickly becoming a fan favorite in his first NHL season, racking up four goals and five points during his sudden hot streak, and through 10 games in March he's also added 20 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-4 rating.