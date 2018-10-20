Bruins' Kevan Miller: Returns home for further testing
Miller (hand) has returned to Boston to undergo further testing.
The Bruins have two games remaining on their road trip, so it's safe to assume Miller will miss both of those contests at a minimum. Another update on the gritty blueliner's condition should surface in the coming days.
