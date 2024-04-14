Shattenkirk scored a goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.
Shattenkirk put the Bruins ahead with his second-period tally. The defenseman's playing time has been sparse lately -- he's suited up in just five of the team's last 13 contests, though he has four points in that span. The 35-year-old is up to six goals, 23 points, 75 shots on net, 84 blocked shots, 52 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 59 appearances. The Bruins will likely continue to rotate Parker Wotherspoon, Andrew Peeke and Shattenkirk through the third pairing to keep everyone fresh heading into the playoffs.
