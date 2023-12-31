Shattenkirk scored twice Saturday in a 5-2 win over New Jersey.

Shattenkirk made it 4-2 late in the second period with his 100th NHL goal, and he scored his second late in the third on the power play. His four goals in 28 games this season match his goal tally in 75 games last year in Anaheim. The 34-year-old Shattenkirk has a lot of mileage (919 games) in his game, but he can still deliver secondary scoring on the power play. Half of his 10 points this season have come with the man advantage.