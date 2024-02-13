Shattenkirk (illness) will play Tuesday versus Tampa Bay, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

Shattenkirk sat out two games as a healthy scratch prior to missing Monday's practice with an illness. He will replace Parker Wotherspoon in the lineup versus the Lightning. Shattenkirk has five goals, 13 points, 61 shots on net and 54 blocked shots over 42 outings this campaign.