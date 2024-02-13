Shattenkirk (illness) will play Tuesday versus Tampa Bay, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.
Shattenkirk sat out two games as a healthy scratch prior to missing Monday's practice with an illness. He will replace Parker Wotherspoon in the lineup versus the Lightning. Shattenkirk has five goals, 13 points, 61 shots on net and 54 blocked shots over 42 outings this campaign.
More News
-
Bruins' Kevin Shattenkirk: Absent from practice•
-
Bruins' Kevin Shattenkirk: Notches 100th NHL career goal•
-
Bruins' Kevin Shattenkirk: Two PP helpers Friday•
-
Bruins' Kevin Shattenkirk: Nets power-play goal vs. Arizona•
-
Bruins' Kevin Shattenkirk: Scores first goal of 2023-24•
-
Bruins' Kevin Shattenkirk: Two shots in win•