Shattenkirk missed Monday's practice due to an illness, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
Shattenkirk has been a healthy scratch for Boston's last two games, so even if he's feeling well enough to play, he could be watching Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay from the press box. The 35-year-old vet has collected 13 points through 42 contests this season.
