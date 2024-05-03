Shattenkirk recorded an assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 6.

Shattenkirk was scratched for Game 5 on Tuesday, but he checked back in for Matt Grzelcyk in this contest. The helper was Shattenkirk's first point in the postseason to go with three shots on net, six hits and two blocked shots over five appearances. The 35-year-old blueliner is stuck on the third pairing, so he shouldn't be counted on to make significant contributions on offense.