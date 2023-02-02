Ullmark stopped 33 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Ullmark entered Wednesday having lost his last two outings -- his first set of consecutive defeats of any kind all season. He's now faced 35 shots in each of his last three games, a total he'd seen in just two of the 14 contests before this recent challenging stretch. The 29-year-old improved to 26-4-1 with a 1.90 GAA and a .937 save percentage through 33 appearances. He'll represent the Bruins at the All-Star Game in Florida this weekend.