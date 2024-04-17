Ullmark stopped 17 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Senators, with Ottawa's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The veteran netminder didn't look particularly sharp on the two pucks that beat him in the second period, both of which came as he was moving to his right and got handcuffed by a quick shot. Ullmark finished the regular season having allowed three goals or less in eight of his last nine starts, going 6-3-0 with a 1.90 GAA and .935 save percentage, and he seems likely to be between the pipes when Boston begins a first-round playoff series against Toronto this weekend.