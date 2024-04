Ullmark will guard the road net Saturday versus the Penguins, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Ullmark has won his last two starts, allowing just two goals on 61 shots in that span. Overall, he's 21-9-7 with a .916 save percentage and 2.55 this season. He'll take on a Penguins team that's averaging 3.05 goals per game.