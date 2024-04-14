Ullmark stopped 28 of 32 shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

Both team's erupted on offense over the final 40 minutes after a scoreless first period. Ullmark was able to escape with his third straight win and his sixth victory in his last eight outings. The 30-year-old is at 22-9-7 with a 2.59 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 39 appearances. The Bruins' last two games of the regular season are a back-to-back, which likely means Jeremy Swayman will start Monday versus the Capitals and Ullmark will get the home finale versus the Senators on Tuesday.