Ullmark stopped 19 of 21 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Ullmark has faced little traffic in his last three games. He's won four straight games since returning from a lower-body injury, allowing just seven goals on 88 shots in that span. With an 11-1-0 record, 1.47 GAA and .937 save percentage, Ullmark is delivering elite work between the pipes when healthy. Health will be the biggest question -- he's still yet to make 50 appearances in a season in his career. The Senators are set to host the Flames on Monday.