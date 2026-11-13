Ullmark stopped 26 of 29 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Ullmark returned to Ottawa's lineup for the first time since Oct. 21 and earned his eighth win of the season against one of the league's most prolific offenses. The veteran conceded two power-play goals and a shorthanded tally but kept Colorado off the scoreboard in overtime. His return is encouraging for fantasy managers, especially given his strong record, though his workload may need monitoring after the extended absence. In nine appearances this season, Ullmark has gone 8-1-0 with a 1.52 GAA and a .938 save percentage.