Ullmark will defend the road goal in Tuesday's clash against the Jets, per Andrew Wilimek of the Senators' official site.

When healthy, Ullmark has been one of the NHL's true elite options between the pipes this season. Across 10 appearances, he's posted a 9-1-0 record, a 1.47 GAA and a .939 save percentage. He's allowed just four goals across his two wins since returning from a lower-body injury. He's a must-start in all fantasy formats moving forward, including in Tuesday's matchup against the Jets, who rank 18th in the NHL with 3.10 goals per game this season.