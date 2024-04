Ullmark allowed three goals on 33 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 2.

Ullmark was solid Monday, but an Auston Matthews goal on a breakaway in the third period would ultimately stick the 30-year-old netminder with a one-goal loss. Ullmark went 22-10-7 with a .915 save percentage and 2.58 GAA in the regular season. It appears that Boston will continue to alternate him and Jeremy Swayman in the playoffs, lining up Ullmark for a road start in Game 4 on Saturday.