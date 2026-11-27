Ullmark will defend the home goal in Friday's contest against the Lightning, per Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site.

Ullmark will look to bounce back in Friday's conference after being handed just his second loss of the season on Wednesday. Overall, the 33-year-old netminder has been excellent with a 12-2-0 record, a 1.63 GAA and a .935 save percentage over 14 appearances this season. He remains a must start in all fantasy formats moving forward given his safe floor. He'll draw a relatively favorable matchup Friday against the Lightning, who have been held to three goals or less in five of their last six games.