Ullmark halted 35 of 36 shots on net in Monday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Ullmark made a save of the year candidate early on in Monday's contest, as he reached cross-crease to make a stick save, robbing Matthew Coronato of a goal. The 33-year-old Ullmark made other key saves throughout the contest en route to his highest save total of the season. Following Monday's win, he now has a 12-1-0 record, a 1.44 GAA and a .941 save percentage across 13 appearances this season. Ullmark currently holds a six-game win streak and remains a must-start in all fantasy formats moving forward.