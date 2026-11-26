Ullmark turned aside 27 of 31 shots on net in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Ullmark was handed just his second loss of the 2026-27 campaign Wednesday, as he yielded a season-high four goals against a fully healthy Florida offense. Despite Wednesday's loss, the 33-year-old netminder still has elite numbers, as he's compiled a 12-2-0 record, a 1.63 GAA and a .935 save percentage over 14 appearances this season. While it will be difficult for Ullmark to maintain his current splits, he's proven to have 40-win upside in the past and is surrounded by a strong defensive core. He is one of the true must-roster goaltending options in fantasy moving forward.