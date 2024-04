Ullmark turned aside 28 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers.

The 30-year-old netminder continues an impressive run to close out the regular season. Ullmark hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of his last eight starts, going 5-2-1 with a dazzling 1.62 GAA and .945 save percentage. With Jeremy Swayman also playing well in Boston's timeshare, the team remains just one point back of the Rangers in the race for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.