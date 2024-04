Ullmark will protect the home net Tuesday against the Senators, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark has stopped 87 of 93 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 22-9-7 record this season with a 2.59 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 39 appearances. Ottawa ranks 20th in the league this campaign with 3.05 goals per contest.