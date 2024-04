Ullmark will patrol the home crease versus Florida on Saturday, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

UIlmark was perfect Tuesday, turning aside 31 shots in a 3-0 win over Nashville. While he has not played as well as his Vezina Trophy-winning season last year, Ullmark has been better than average with a 20-9-7 record, a 2.57 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The Panthers are averaging 3.23 goals, 13th in the NHL.